Comelec may declare 205 aspirants as 'nuisance candidates'

The Comelec headquarters in Intramuros, Manila. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) wants to declare as nuisance candidates 205 out of 299 individuals who filed candidacies for president, vice president, and senator for Halalan 2022.

During a Laging Handa briefing Wednesday, Comelec Education and Information Department Director Elaiza Sabile-David said their Law Department has already filed the petitions.

"For the position of president meron pong 82 petitions na finile ang Comelec, 15 for vice president, and 108 for those who filed for senator," Sabile-David said.

During the period of the filing of certificate of candidacy (COC) for next year's polls:

Based on the Comelec data, 97 filed certificate of candidacy (COC) for president; 28 filed for vice president; and 174 filed for senator.

Under Comelec's rule of procedure, a candidate can be considered a nuisance if he or she:

• wants to put election process in mockery or disrepute

• wants to cause confusion among voters

• clearly demonstrated to have no bona fide intention to run

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez previously said that the final list of names that would appear on the official 2022 ballots should be finalized by December.

