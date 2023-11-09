MANILA — Four Philippine schools have entered the Quacquarelli Symonds Asia rankings for the first time, with the University of the Philippines still the top institution in the country.
The Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Far Eastern University, University of San Carlos, and Mindanao State University debuted on the QS Asia rankings for 2024.
UP, which placed 87th in 2023, moved up to 78th among 856 Asian universities in the latest rankings.
The Ateneo de Manila University ranked 137th, De La Salle University was 154th, and the University of Santo Tomas placed 179th.
Here are other schools that made the Asia list by the higher education information analyst QS.
- 551-600 Adamson University
- 551-600 Polytechnic University of the Philippines
- 551-600 University of San Carlos
- 601-650 Mapua University
- 601-650 Siliman University
- 651-700 Ateneo de Davao University
- 701-750 Far Eastern University
- 701-750 Mindanao State University - Iligan Institute of Technology
- 751-800 San Louis University
- 801+ Lyceum of the Philippines University
- 801+ Mindanao State University
- 801+ Xavier University
China's Peking University remained the No. 1 institution in Asia, according to QS.
QS used 11 indicators to assess the schools, namely academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, international research network, citations per paper and papers per faculty, staff with a Ph.D., proportion of international faculty and proportion of international students, proportion of inbound exchange students, and proportion of outbound exchange students.
FROM THE ARCHIVES