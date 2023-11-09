MANILA — Four Philippine schools have entered the Quacquarelli Symonds Asia rankings for the first time, with the University of the Philippines still the top institution in the country.

The Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Far Eastern University, University of San Carlos, and Mindanao State University debuted on the QS Asia rankings for 2024.

UP, which placed 87th in 2023, moved up to 78th among 856 Asian universities in the latest rankings.

The Ateneo de Manila University ranked 137th, De La Salle University was 154th, and the University of Santo Tomas placed 179th.

Here are other schools that made the Asia list by the higher education information analyst QS.

551-600 Adamson University

551-600 Polytechnic University of the Philippines

551-600 University of San Carlos

601-650 Mapua University

601-650 Siliman University

651-700 Ateneo de Davao University

701-750 Far Eastern University

701-750 Mindanao State University - Iligan Institute of Technology

751-800 San Louis University

801+ Lyceum of the Philippines University

801+ Mindanao State University

801+ Xavier University

China's Peking University remained the No. 1 institution in Asia, according to QS.

QS used 11 indicators to assess the schools, namely academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, international research network, citations per paper and papers per faculty, staff with a Ph.D., proportion of international faculty and proportion of international students, proportion of inbound exchange students, and proportion of outbound exchange students.

