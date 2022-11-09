MANILA — The University of the Philippines (UP), Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University slipped in the latest Asian university rankings by higher education information analyst Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

State-run UP continued to lead the Philippine schools that made it on the QS Asia University Rankings 2023, placing 87th, down by 10 spots from its previous ranking.

Jesuit-run Ateneo also dropped by 10 spots to 134 in the latest listing, while La Salle ranked 171 from last year's 160.

The University of Santo Tomas climbed to 175, up by 2 spots from the previous year.

Other Philippine universities in the 2023 Asian rankings include:



Ateneo de Davao University (551-600)

Mapua University (551-600)

Siliman University (551-600)

Mindanao State University - Iligan Institute of Technology (601-650)

Saint Louis University (651-700)

Xavier University (651-700)

Adamson University (701-750)

Cebu Technological University (701-750)

Central Luzon State University (701-750)

Central Mindanao University (701-750)

Central Philippine University (701-750)

Lyceum of the Philippines University (701-750)

China's Peking University topped the list, dethroning the National University of Singapore, which came in second place.

The 2023 rankings published Tuesday included 760 Asian universities, according to QS.

QS said it used 11 indicators to assess the schools: academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/ student ratio, international research network, citations per paper, papers per faculty, staff with PhD, proportion of international faculty, proportion of international students, proportion of inbound exchange students, and proportion of outbound exchange students.