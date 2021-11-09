Arrival of 793,900 doses of AstraZeneca at NAIA Terminal 3, November 9, 2021. Photo from NTF vs COVID-19



MANILA - The Philippines on Tuesday received 793,900 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine donated by the government of Germany, authorities said.

The additional supply, coursed through the vaccine-sharing platform COVAX facility, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 past 4 p.m. via Emirates Flight EK332.

The delivery raises the country's total received vaccine doses to 114.24 million, data collated by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG) showed. The Philippines received its first vaccine supply on Feb. 28 this year.

Nearly half or 44.5 million doses were from China's Sinovac, while 32.1 million were from Pfizer. The other vaccine candidates being used in the Philippines are those of Moderna, Sinopharm, Gamaleya Institute, and Johnson & Johnson.

Philippine authorities are ramping up the country's inoculation program to reach the target 1.5 million administered shots daily.

They believe this could help achieve the ambitious 70 percent vaccination coverage within the year, even though a health official had said there is a possibility this might not be reached.

Government data showed that it was only able to administer 697,025 shots in the past 7 days (Nov. 1 to 7), only over a third of the target.

With less than 2 months left before the year ends, the Philippines has fully vaccinated only 29.8 million individuals and partially jabbed 35.1 million others as of Monday.

The widening vaccination coverage in the country has been cited as among reasons for the decline in new infections observed since October.

WATCH

