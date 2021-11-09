Minors aged 12 to 17 receive their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Navotas City Hospital on Nov. 2, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— Senators on Tuesday expressed support for a 3-day vaccination drive in the country to ramp up inoculation efforts against COVID-19.

Sen. Ping Lacson described the proposed "National Vaccination Day" as a "welcome development" so the country could finally achieve herd immunity.

"While the government may have made mistakes early on in dealing with the pandemic, what is important is that it makes up and makes good while it is not too late," Lacson said in a statement.

The World Health Organization refers to herd immunity as an indirect protection from an infectious disease that happens when a population is immune either through vaccination or immunity developed through previous infection.

Sen. Ralph Recto, meanwhile, said he supports efforts to vaccinate at least 50 million Filipinos by year-end.

Sen. Koko Pimentel also welcomed the proposal, which is scheduled on Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

"Let us pursue the 'vaccination of the willing.' Let us add benefits to those who want or get the vaccination," he said in a statement.

He noted that people, whether vaccinated or not, should "continue to receive the benefits being given to them even before the pandemic."

National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. said Monday the program was meant to boost the country's vaccination rate.

Among regions with low vaccination rates are the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Bicol, Western Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and Mimaropa.

To date, more than 29.8 million people have been fully vaccinated in the country, which is 38.64 percent of the government's target.

The Philippines has now received over 113 million doses of different vaccine brands. It started rolling out the jabs on March 1.

The government aims to fully vaccinate up to 77 million people to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19.

