Formal charge served on ex-envoy to Brazil over maltreatment of aide

Former Philippine ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro was caught on video assaulting her Filipina domestic helper inside the diplomatic residence. Courtesy of Philippine Embassy in Brazil website

MANILA - Former Philippine Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro was served a complaint Monday morning over her maltreatment of her Filipina domestic helper, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said.

Locsin, however, did not elaborate on the details of the complaint but said he has sent a memo to President Rodrigo Duterte about it.

"Charge served on her at 8:25 a.m. today... The Hearing Panel’s report and charge will be passed upon and approved/disapproved by the Board of Foreign Service Administration; and finally by the Secretary. It shouldn’t take too long," Locsin said in a tweet.

Charge served on her at 8:25 a.m. today. I sent a Memo to the President on it. The Hearing Panel’s report and charge will be passed upon and approved/disapproved by the Board of Foreign Service Administration; and finally by the Secretary. It shouldn’t take too long. https://t.co/ridQgZKB70 — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) November 9, 2020

Presidential Directive no. 2020-196 directed the DFA "to investigate the alleged abusive conduct of the Philippine Ambassador to Brazil."

The DFA recalled the envoy from her post late last month after a video of her berating and maltreating her helper was reported by Brazilian news channel GloboNews.

Mauro's acts of abuse were repeatedly caught by CCTV cameras installed inside the diplomatic residence.

The administrative proceeding against her began with the issuance of a show cause order dated October 28.

On October 30, Locsin said it is the DFA Human Resources Management Office that is conducting a preliminary investigation and will submit a report to him.

He explained that he will issue a formal charge prepared by the Office of Treaties and Legal Affairs if there is a "prima facie case".

A hearing panel was formed that will submit a report to the Board of Foreign Service Administration for approval or disapproval. Its recommendation will pass through the DFA Secretary who will then submit his recommendation to the President.

The DFA was given 15 days to report to the Presidential Management Staff, according to Locsin.

Mauro arrived in the Philippines on November 2, according to Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go.

The domestic helper has also returned to her hometown in South Cotabato and is doing good, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri earlier said.

--With reports from Sherrie Ann Torres and Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News