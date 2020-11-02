Ex-PH envoy to Brazil now back home

MANILA - Former Philippine Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro is back in the country, days after she was caught on video maltreating her Filipino domestic helper inside her residence in the Latin American country.

Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go disclosed the development to ABS-CBN News early Tuesday, shortly after receiving information from the Department of Foreign Affairs' about the diplomat’s arrival from Brazil.

“FYI, was just informed by DFA that Ambassador Mauro arrived in the PH already,” Go said in an online message.

Mauro's alleged acts of abuse were repeatedly caught by CCTV cameras installed inside the diplomatic residence.

She was recalled by the DFA from her post after the video of her berating and mistreating her helper was reported by Brazilian news channel GloboNews.

Her helper, a 52-year old Filipina from South Cotabato, returned to the Philippines on Oct. 26.

Go said Mauro arrived late Monday night.

Asked if President Rodrigo Duterte will summon Mauro to Malacañang, Go said he yet has to ask the Chief Executive.

Aside from the DFA's created team to investigate Mauro, several labor organizations have also expressed their intention to file a case against her.

Senate majority leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, who's been in touch with the former helper, has already offered to provide the victim legal counsel.

Zubiri and Sen. Joel Villanueva have vowed to block Mauro’s possible nominations in the future as Philippine ambassador.

“'Pag humingi po uli ng posisyon 'yan, habang nandun ako sa Commission on Appointments, we will make sure, and I will make sure, together with sSenator Joel Villanueva… ay hindi po namin papayagan na mabigyan ng appointment nito dahil sa ginawa nya sa kaniyang kasambahay at kapwa Pilipino,” Zubiri said in an interview last Friday.

He said Mauro's continuous silence on the matter, instead of owing up to her mistake and apologizing to her former helper, is frustrating.

“She should no longer hold an ambassadorial post. At this point in time… the least that she could have done, at the very least, apologize or the behavior that she had shown sa videos. Ni salita, ni 'I’m sorry' man lang, wala talaga," Zubiri said.

Mauro has yet to issue a statement.