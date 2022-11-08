New Metro mall hours to take effect Monday: MMDA

Mallgoers take pictures inside the Christmas lights tunnel during the ceremonial lighting of the gigantic floating Christmas tree at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City on November 12, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Mall operations in the metro will be adjusted ahead of the Christmas season, in anticipation of heavy traffic and crowded holiday sales.

Starting Monday, November 14, mall operations will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. to avoid the rush hour. Mall-wide sales are also prohibited during weekdays. This will last until January 6, 2023.

Mall operators have been informed of the policy issued by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

“Mall-wide sales will be only allowed during weekends. Also, deliveries will be during 11 pm to 5 pm only. Exempted from the regulation are deliveries of perishable goods, restaurants serving breakfast, and groceries," said MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Romando Artes.

Mall owners were also asked to submit a traffic management plan during a sale so that MMDA could deploy additional personnel.

One mall official requested that the MRT and bus carousel operations be extended for the mall employees who will be affected by the extended mall hours.

According to the MMDA, they will talk to the DOTr about the said request.

Road repairs will be suspended starting November 14, 2022 until January 6, 2023, including road reblocking projects and pipe laying projects, but flagship projects and emergency road repairs will be allowed to continue.

At present, the MMDA said traffic volume on EDSA is at 400,000 vehicles per day.

However, as the Christmas season begins, they expect an increase of 15 to 20 percent in traffic volume.