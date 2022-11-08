A woman writes a slogan and signs on a symbolic pledge board during the World Cancer Day forum at the Diamond Hotel in Manila, Feb. 15, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS CBN News/File



MANILA —The Lung Cancer of the Philippines has relaunched its early lung cancer screening program for high-risk individuals.

"Sa tingin namin ito po ang isa sa magiging malaking factor para mabawasan ang cancer related deaths galing sa lung cancer," hospital consultant Dr. Guia Elena Ladrera said on Tuesday.

Cancer was the fourth leading cause of death in the Philippines from January to July 2022, according to government data.

Relaunched in time for the International Lung Cancer Awareness month this November, the lung cancer screening is available for free to high-risk individuals or those with first-degree family members who have or have had lung cancer but were not exposed to cigarette smoking.

"[This means] it might be genetic," Ladrera said in a televised public briefing.

Individuals with at least 20 pack years in smoking are also considered high-risk. Pack years is calculated by multiplying the quantity of cigarette packs smoked per day by the number of years the person has smoked.

"Dapat 'pag nagpa-screening ang mindset po natin ay magpapagamot po tayo. Kasi ano po ang katuturan ng pag-screening kung natagpuan ang early stage pero hindi susulong sa pagpapagamot, which is usually surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, or a combination,” Ladrera reminded.

(When we have ourselves screened, we should be ready for treatment. Failure to seek treatment for early stage lung cancer defeats the purpose of screening. Treatment is usually surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, or a combination of those mentioned.)

Early lung cancer screening involves a low-dose chest CT-scan, funds for which have already been allocated by the Lung Center of the Philippines so that high-risk individuals could get them for free.

"Marami sa ating mga kababayan ang nada-diagnose nasa advanced stage na ng karamdaman o Stage 4. Gusto natin sa early stage, kasi hinahabol natin ang kagalingan o cure, ang hinahabol natin quality of life," Ladrera said.

(Many of our fellow Filipinos are diagnosed when they are already in the late stages of lung cancer. We want to detect lung cancer in its early stage to better be able to cure it, we are after a patient's quality of life.)

While effective mediation for late stage lung cancer is available, Ladrera reminded that chances of surviving cancer are better when diagnosed early.

Individuals interested in taking the early lung cancer screening may contact the Lung Center of the Philippines at hotline 1558 or visit the hospital in Diliman, Quezon City.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: