Duterte with Australian Ambassador Hae Kyong Yu. Sara Duterte Facebook

Envoys from Bangladesh, Egypt, Israel and Australia separately visited Vice-President Sara Duterte, her office said Monday.

The diplomats met with Duterte to discuss continued relations and possible cooperations between the Philippines and their countries.

Bangladeshi Ambassador F.M. Borhan Uddin gave Duterte an update on recent developments in Bangladesh’ economy, trade and investment and education, while Duterte and Egyptian Ambassador Ahmed Shehabeldin talked about the Basic Education Development Plan (BEDP) 2030.

Israeli Ambassador Ilan Fluss, for his part, informed Duterte of the Israeli government’s initiatives in various sectors, including agriculture, water management, technology and innovation, and defense in the country especially in Mindanao.

Australian Ambassador Hae Kyong Yu, PSM, likewise expressed her government’s intent to work with the Philippine on areas of common interest.

Duterte, who is also the secretary of the Department of Education, shared the BEDP 2030 to the foreign envoys.

The BEDP 2030 aims to resolve learning and performance gaps among education stakeholders to increase the quality of basic education in the country.