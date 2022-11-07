179 pass October 2022 optometrist board exam

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Monday announced the results of the Optometrist Licensure Examination and Special Certification Examination in Ocular Pharmacology for Optometrists given in October.

The PRC said 179 out of 285 passed the Optometrist Licensure Examination.

Guiseppe Roy Cabatic Campilan of Southwestern University topped the exams with a rating of 89.83 percent.

Kristine Rose Uy Navarro of Centro Escolar University came in second with an 89.15 rating, while Sheena Rose Rodriguez Dubduban, also of Southwestern University, came in third place with a rating of 88.78 percent.

Meanwhile, the PRC said 12 out of 14 passed the Special Certification Examination in Ocular Pharmacology for Optometrists, also given in October.

Southwestern University was the top performing school for the Optometrist Licensure Examination with a passing rate of 85.53 percent.

Here are the successful examinees.

Optometrist Licensure Examination

Special Certification Examination in Ocular Pharmacology for Optometrists

