Tropical depression Tonyo poised to exit, new LPA may intensify: PAGASA

MANILA - Fewer areas remain under storm signal number 1 on Sunday afternoon as tropical depression Tonyo heads towards the West Philippine Sea and a brewing storm was spotted east of Mindanao, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 20th storm this year hit land in Batangas, Marinduque and Masbate between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

It was last estimated 105 kilometers west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro as of 1 p.m., moving west at 30 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 60 kph, PAGASA said in its 2 p.m. weather bulletin.

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 remains hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

- northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Island

Tonyo is forecast to intensify into tropical storm within the next 24 hours and is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday morning.

On Sunday, it will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Mindoro Provinces, and Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands.

A low pressure area estimated 920 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur may develop into tropical depression Ulysses within the next 48 hours, PAGASA said.