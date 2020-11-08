Low pressure area east of Mindanao now tropical depression Ulysses

MANILA - The weather disturbance east of Mindanao has developed into tropical depression Ulysses Sunday night, the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA said Ulysses developed into a tropical depression at 8 p.m. Sunday.

TROPICAL CYCLONE UPDATE



At 8:00 PM today, the Low Pressure Area east of Mindanao developed into Tropical Depression "ULYSSES". Severe Weather Bulletins will be issued starting at 11:00 PM today. pic.twitter.com/5cmRu3au7Q — PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) November 8, 2020

The country's 21st storm this year was last spotted 920 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. weather bulletin.

Meanwhile, tropical depression Tonyo, which is set to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Monday, was last estimated 185 kilometers west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro as of 4 p.m., moving southwest at 25 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph.

Tonyo will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands on Sunday.