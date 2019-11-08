Another PMA cadet dead, found in bottom of academy's swimming pool

BAGUIO - Another cadet of the embattled Philippine Military Academy (PMA) died within the institution's premises in Baguio City on Friday.

Police said Mario Telan Jr., a 4th class cadet, appeared to have drowned in the campus swimming pool.

According to investigation, upper-class cadets searched for the victim at 1:20 p.m. They proceeded to the PMA's Jurado Hall and found the cadet’s belongings in the comfort room of the swimming pool.

After an hour-long search, the cadet was found at the bottom of the swimming pool at 2:44 p.m.

He was rushed to Fort del Pilar Station Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

PMA, in a statement, said "all needed actions and protocols are being undertaken to deal with any infraction and/or irregularity."

It added that swimming classes are suspended "until such time that the incident has been properly addressed."

"PMA deeply grieves for this unfortunate loss of one of our sons. All necessary assistance will be extended to the bereaved family and loved ones," it added.

The incident comes nearly 2 months after the fatal hazing of cadet Darwin Dormitorio.

Dormitorio died on Sept. 18 after sustaining hazing-related injuries.