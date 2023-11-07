President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the celebration of the National Cooperative Day in Malacañang Palace on October 16, 2023. KJ Rosales, PPA pool/file

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. will visit the Indo-Pacific Command headquarters in Hawaii next week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Tuesday.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Charles Jose said Marcos Jr. was invited to the headquarters. He will also visit the Filipino community in the US state.

This may happen on Nov. 18-19 2023, preceding his attendance to the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) from Nov. 15 to 17.

"It is already in the President's schedule," Jose told Palace reporters regarding Marcos Jr.'s confirmation on the high-level meet. "I do not have the complete details with me right now," he added.

"It adds a layer to the cooperation that we are trying to establish with like-minded states in order to promote what we have been advocating all along. A rules-based order especially in the maritime areas," Jose told Palace reporters.

No other details were immediately available and the briefing was cut short after several questions from the media on the matter.

The announcement comes following talks between Philippines, United States, and Japan on the tensions surrounding the East and South China Seas at the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Jakarta.

Last week, Manila and Tokyo agreed to start the negotiations on the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), similar to the country’s Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States.

Marcos Jr. and his family were exiled to Hawaii following the ouster of his namesake dictator father in 1986 through the People Power Revolution.