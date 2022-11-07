Police now has persons of interest over killing of teacher in Sultan Kudarat

MANILA - The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday that persons of interest in relation to the killing of a teacher in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat are now being looked into by investigators.

“Meron na silang persons of interest na tinitingnan nga po sa pagpatay nga po ng isang guro dyan din po sa Region 12. And tinitingnan po nila initial motive po is personal. But they are not discounting the possibility na work-related po ito,” said Col. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson of the PNP.

Benharl Kahil, who the College Editors Guild of the Philippines also describes as a cartoonist, was shot dead in the town's Barangay Pasandalan on Saturday night.

Lt. Col. Julius Malcontento, Chief of the Lebak Municipal Police, said Kahil died from seven gunshot wounds in different parts of his body.

He said the victim was attacked by a man, armed with a 9-millimeter pistol.

The CEGP said that according to PITIK BULAG, Kahil recently won the championship in the senior category of the cartoonist organization's October 2022 editorial contest about former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.'s Martial Law.