Philippine Coast Guard personnel conduct search operations in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao on Oct. 31, 2022 after the area was hit by a landslide during the onslaught of tropical storm Paeng. Courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA - The Philippine National Police (PNP) expressed optimism on Monday that sniffing dogs can help in the search and retrieval operations for people still missing from the flash flood in Maguindanao del Norte due to tropical storm Paeng.

“The PNP EOD K9 sent 12 teams of trained EOD (Explosive and Ordnance Disposal) handlers and K9s para nga po tumulong, particularly dito sa mga miyembro po ng indigenous people na naging biktima po ng landslide," said Col. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson of the PNP.

"Hopefully, dun po sa presence po ng ating K9 po na pinadala ay mapapadali po yung retrieval operation, dahil medyo challenged nga po talaga yung pag-retrieve dahil malalaking tipak po yung bumagsak po dun because of the landslide."

The PNP-EOD/K9 Group along with Search and Rescue Police Service Dogs (SAR PSDs) went to Maguindanao last Saturday.

The 12-man search and retrieval team extended police assistance especially to members of Teduray ethnic community there, the PNP PIO said.

