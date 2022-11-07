Students participate in their first face-to-face classes at the Nagpayong Elementary School in Pasig City on Nov. 2, 2022, as the Department of Education implements full physical class attendance in public schools nationwide after two years of online and hybrid learning. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Public schools conducting five-day in-person classes have reached 97.5 percent nationwide, while those on blended learning - a combination of in-person classes and online classes/modules - are at 2.36 percent, the Department of Education said Monday.

DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said the one for hybrid is a "moving number" as some schools are still being used as evacuation centers - a total of 435 - in typhoon-hit areas.

There are also 324 schools reported with infrastructure damage due to the calamity.

"Hindi pa po natin naibabalik iyong mag learners sa school. Pero once maayos na po ito at once maayos na iyong mga school at ligtas na para bumalik ang ating mga learners, they will go back to in-person classes," Poa said in a press conference.

"Nakapag-download naman po tayo ng cleanup funds, as well as funds for the necessary TLS (temporary learning spaces) that we will put up in these areas," he added.

Wilfredo Cabral, regional director of DepEd-National Capital Region, said congestion and transition to class shifting are among the challenges in schools.

"Nagagawan ng paraan kung paanong ma-address ang congestion na ito. Even to the point of making sure that engress ng mga estudyante and appropriate class programming ay established sa lahat ng mga eskwelahan," he said.

DepEd Region 9's regional director Ruth Fuentes shared their adjustment to full in-person classes was not too hard, as they have been gradually implementing in-person classes since November last year.

But their challenge came when Typhoon Paeng ravaged Zamboanga City.

"Nagulat kasi kami dahil after three decades, ngayon lang nagkaroon ng flash floods. Out of 300-plus schools, only 58 schools ang apektado talaga, iyong talagang nasira ang imprasktraktura. Doon sa 58 schools na iyon, after almost one week, ay nabawasan na iyon, 18 na lang iyong mga hindi sila nagfe-face to face... But we can assure you, by Nov. 15, that will be one week from now, 100 percent na po ng school ay mag-face to face na po ang Zamboanga Peninsula," Fuentes said.

Poa reiterated DepEd is studying the institutionalization of blended learning, and is also "looking into" using an app or online platform for the submission of school requirements of students.

In-person classes were suspended in the country in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent the spread of the respiratory disease.

The DepEd, meanwhile, has instructed its field offices to coordinate with their counterparts at the Department of Social Welfare and Development regarding the paper work on the distribution of 4Ps, as some teachers are still being tasked to do so.

"There have been a series of communication between the Department of Education and the DSWD... We are now pressing on our field offices to communicate and coordinate with their counterparts sa kani-kanilang mga regions in terms of sa DSWD, as well as the LGUs concerned. Para po ma-facilitate na iyong turnover ng work dito sa 4Ps," Poa said.

