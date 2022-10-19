MANILA - The Department of Education said that public schools can also apply for an exemption to hold 5-day face-to-face classes beyond November 2, its spokesperson Atty. Michael Poa said on Wednesday.

"Kung sakaling may public schools na hindi kakayaning mag-5 days na in-person classes, pwede po sila humingi ng exemption sa kani-kanilang regional directors," Poa said.

(If there are public schools that cannot hold 5-days of in-person classes, they may apply for an exemption to their respective Department of Education regional directors.)

This, after DepEd announced on Monday that private schools will be exempted from an earlier mandate where all public and private schools must shift to 5 days of in-person classes beginning November 2.

"Batid po natin sa Department of Education ang sitwasyon ng private schools ngayon bunga ng pandemya. Alam po natin na marami sa kanila ang nag-invest para maka-switch sa online learning," Poa said.

Many have already developed and insituttionalized best practices for blended learning, Poa added.

"Napapabalita na rin po na maraming mga maliliit na pribadong eskuwelahan na nagsasara dahil hindi nila ma-meet ang enrollment targets," he added.

(The DepEd understands the situation of private schools. The pandemic has forced them to invest in online learning modalities. But the pademic found a number of smaller private schools being unable to meet their enrollment targets.)

However, DepEd recognizes studies which found face-to-face classes to be "more advantageous and beneficial" for learners' academic development and mental health, Poa explained.

"Iba po talaga 'yung meron pong interaction or direct instruction ang teachers sa learners, at may interaction sa between kapwa learners," he said.

(Students learn better from interaction and direct instruction from teachers, and interaction with fellow learners is beneficial.)

Public schools which face limitations in holding 5-day in-person classes can expect a Department Memo from DepEd detailing the bases of granting for exemption from the mandate.