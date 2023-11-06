Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr takes oath as Secretary of the Department of Agriculture.

MANILA — Fishing tycoon Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr. on Monday responded to criticisms that his appointment as Department of Agriculture (DA) secretary was a "payback" for his contribution to the campaign fund of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.



A report by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) showed Laurel is one of the top donors in Marcos' campaign.



"Definitely there is no payback. As I said, sacrifice na rin ito, it's for the country talaga. Yun lang masasabi ko," Laurel told reporters during his first press conference.



He also said there will be no conflict of interests as he has already divested from his deep-sea fishing company.

"Basically nag-divest na ako. I have no more interests in all the companies I used to own," he said.

Laurel used to own Frabelle Corporation, whose main business is supplying fresh and processed seafood.

It has further expanded to shipyard operations, canning, aquaculture, real estate, and power generation.



"DA is a full-time job. I have no time to do anything else. Malaki itong departamento, complicated nang konti, there are 28 bureaus and GOCCs. Wala akong time to think of other things," Laurel added.



Fishers group Pamalakaya's Ronnel Arambulo and other militant groups rallied in front of DA's office on Monday, Laurel's first official day.



They hit Frabelle's involvement in Manila Bay's reclamation, which is against the interests of small fisherfolk.