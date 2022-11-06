One person died and around 10 others were reportedly injured after a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blew up inside a bus in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat Nov. 6, 2022. Courtesy of June Villasoto

MANILA (UPDATED) — One person died and 11 others were injured after a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blew up inside a bus in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat Sunday morning.

According to a report from the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Yellow Bus Line (YBL) bus from Kidapawan City, Cotabato was on its way to its destination in Tacurong when the IED went off at around 11:30 a.m. in Barangay New Isabela.

Philippine Army 6th Infantry Division (ID) spokesperson Lt. Col. Dennis Almorato told reporters that the fatality was a yet unidentified male who sustained injuries in his lower limbs as he was reportedly seated near where the bomb was planted.

The 11 injured passengers were immediately brought to the nearby St. Louis Hospital, where they were still undergoing treatment as of writing.

6th ID commander M/Gen. Roy Galido also said that YBL had been receiving threats before the incident.

"The YBL has been constantly receiving extortion messages ever since and we have been working [with] them," Galido said.

Authorities have yet to determine the group behind the bombing.

"We're working with the police to do counteraction on possible suspects," Galido said, noting that the YBL management is also cooperating with the military and police to track down the perpetrators.

He added that YBL has been told to tighten security measures to avoid a repeat of the bombing, such as not picking up passengers who are not waiting in terminals or pickup points.

"We have constantly reminded them to follow strictly their policy. May policy din sila na only defined pickup points ang isasakay nila para may inspection process," Galido said.

This is the third bus bombing incident in Mindanao this year, with the other two incidents earlier taking place in Maguindanao and Koronadal City in South Cotabato.

- with reports from Chat Ansagay and Hernel Tocmo

