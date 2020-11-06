'Sana pagbigyan tayo': PNP chief Cascolan open to extending term

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan said Friday he was open to extending his term so he could achieve more after only 2 months at the helm.

"Puwede tayo ma-extend. Of course, tuloy ang retirement pero sana pagbigyan pa rin tayo," he told Teleradyo's "Sakto". “We hope we will be extended."

Cascolan is set to retire on Nov. 10 as he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 56.

During his short stint as the country’s top cop, he said he had established a 9-point action agenda including transferring police personnel closer to areas where their services are needed.

“Well, even though it was a short term, I think I have given more than a year of service to the people of the Philippines… It's not how long you will serve. It’s how much you can serve or how much you can give for your organization,” he said.

Earlier this year, Cascolan, who was then the deputy chief for administration of the PNP, temporarily became caretaker of the police force after former PNP chief Archie Gamboa was injured in a helicopter crash.

He also served as the chief of the PNP directorate for operations and Metro Manila police director.

A member of the Philippine Military Academy “Sinagtala” Class of 1986, Cascolan’s “mistahs” or classmates include his predecessors, former police chiefs Gamboa, Oscar Albayalde and Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa.

Cascolan was among those who crafted "Oplan Double Barrel," which became the PNP’s flagship program in the war against illegal drugs.

Included in this program is the controversial “Oplan Tokhang,” which led to over 8,000 deaths, according to a report by the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights citing official figures.

“Ang isang mali nang nag-implement dun is umaboso po sila. Hindi nila sinunod ang rule ko. At the same time, marami silang viniolate na human rights. ‘Yung mga ‘yun ay nakasuhan naman,” he said.

(One fault of those who implemented it was that they abused it. They didn’t follow my rule. At the same time, they violated human rights. But they have been charged.)

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, who oversees the PNP, had submitted 3 names to President Rodrigo Duterte for Cascolan's replacement.

They are Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, deputy director for administration; Police Lt. Gen. Cesar Binag, deputy director for operation; and Police Maj. Gen. Joselito Vera Cruz, chief of the directorial staff, according to news reports.

