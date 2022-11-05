Cebu province will be dropping its vaccination card requirements for inbound passengers in its land, air and sea ports effective Saturday, November 5.

In an executive order signed Friday, Gov. Gwen Garcia reiterated the loosening of quarantine restrictions as directed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“There is a need to relax testing, quarantine, and health protocols for passengers traveling to Cebu for business or tourism purposes,” her order read.

If travelers are fully vaccinated, they will not be required to present any form of COVID-19 test result.

However, for those who are unvaccinated, they will be encouraged to take a rapid antigen test valid for 24 hours.

The check-in requirements for travelers both vaccinated and unvaccinated will be their ticket and passport along with another identification card.

“Any other requirement, such as Electronic Arrival Cards, shall only be presented upon arrival in Cebu,” the order added.

It also stressed the optional wearing of face masks for all passengers bound for Cebu and the its airport.

Also on Friday, Garcia released a memorandum mandating all local government units including the Department of Education in her jurisdiction to make optional the use of face masks.

The exemption applies to health facilities, medical vehicles and on public transport. – Report from Annie Perez