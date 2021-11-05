Watch more on iWantTFC

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy won a second term by a very slim margin against Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. The 64-year-old Murphy is the first Democratic governor to win re-election in New Jersey since 1977 despite the fact that Democratic voters outnumber Republicans in the state by more than a million.

"New Jersey, I hear you... I renew my promise to you, whether you voted for me or not, to work every single day of the next four years to keep moving us forward with renewed optimism to ensure greater opportunities for all 9.3 million who called the Garden State their home," Murphy said.

Among those who voted for Murphy are Filipino Americans. For New Jersey resident Jonathan Abiog, Murphy "is a really good man. I've known him for so many years... He did a great job [at] almost everything - education, economy, you name it, the Covid and everything."

Behind Murphy's winning campaign team is Fil-Am campaign staff Lauren Lalicon who was also a former aide to the governor's wife, Tammy Murphy.

"It was really satisfying, gratifying to be part of such a groundbreaking election. No governor [was] really focused on bringing out the AAPI votes. So to be part of something so monumental and really start to become part of building the infrastructure that will hopefully continue on to the administration was a real big honor," Lalicon said.

Lalicon added that this is definitely not the last time she will be part of a campaign. "I would 100% do this again, I've learned so much in this campaign. I've loved every single experience I've made." For now, Lalicon resumes her post with New Jersey's First Lady.