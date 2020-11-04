'Mas masahol po ito sa Reming': Typhoon-battered Tabaco City seeks food, housing materials

An aerial view shows a ripped off roof of a church after super Super Typhoon Rolly hit Tabaco City, Albay province, south of Manila on November 1, 2020. Charism Sayat, AFP

MANILA - Tabaco City in Albay is in need of food and housing materials after the onslaught of 2 consecutive typhoons, its mayor said Thursday.

Esrtwhile Super Typhoon Rolly was among the worst storms that hit the city, Mayor Krisel Lagman-Luistro said as it damaged heritage structures and half of all houses in the area. In late October, Typhoon Quinta hit land in the city.

"This (Rolly) is the worst typhoon recorded since Typhoon Trix in 1952. Mas masahol po ito sa Reming (It's worse than Typhoon Reming)," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

Typhoon Trix in 1952 killed 995 people in Bicol region, while Typhoon Reming left some 734 dead in 2006.

The city did not suffer any fatalities during Rolly's onslaught as residents were forcibly evacuated, the mayor said. Rolly's strong winds, however, unroofed evacuation centers, she said.

She added that some 3,000 residents remain in evacuation centers, where the local government would be focusing its resources.

"It is better than bumalik sila sa damaged homes nila. At least sa isang lugar dun na lang namin itututok ang resources namin kasi again scarce ang resources," she said.

The city is coordinating with the labor department in implementing an emergency employment program where residents will be given a minimum wage salary for 10 days, the mayor said.