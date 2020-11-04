4 in 5 adult Filipinos say their quality of life worsened in past year: SWS

Jeepney drivers living in UP Daang Tubo, servicing the Cubao-Rosario route, ask for aid along C.P. Garcia Avenue in Quezon City on June 25, 2020, amid the general community quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Four out of five adult Filipinos said their quality of life worsened in the past 12 months, according to a new Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The survey showed 82 percent of Filipinos said their quality of life got worse in the past year. They were classified by SWS as "losers."

The poll also showed around 11 percent of Filipinos said their quality of life were unchanged, while only 6 percent said their lives got better.

The -76 score in September 2020, considered by SWS as "catastropic", is among the worst trends in SWS survey history.

It earlier recorded a -78 in May and -72 in July amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Aside from this year, the only other time the score reached catastrophic level was in June 2008, during rice and oil price hikes, SWS said.

The quality of life is also "catastrophic" or a score of -50 and below across the country. It is highest in the Visayas with a net score of -80, followed by Metro Manila at -76, Balance Luzon at -75 and Mindanao at -74.

Compared to the July 2020 figures, Mindanao experienced the biggest drop in scores at 9 points.

The sentiment of worse quality of life was highest among families who experienced involuntary hunger, who lost their jobs and junior high school graduates.

The SWS said the poll was conducted on September 17 to 20 using mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviews of 1,249 adult Filipinos nationwide.

The survey had sampling error margins of ±3 percent for national percentages, ±6 percent each for Metro Manila, the Visayas and Mindanao, and ±5 percent for Balance Luzon.

The Philippine economy shrank a record 16.5 percent in the second quarter plunging the country into recession, following one of the longest and strictest lockdowns in the world to curb the spread of COVID-19.

An independent survey also showed adult unemployment hitting a record 45.5 percent in July.