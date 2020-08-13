SWS: 79% of Filipinos say life worsened in past 12 months

Locally-stranded individuals rest on hammocks inside the North Port Passenger Terminal on August 9, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Most Filipinos believe their quality of life worsened in the last 12 months, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released Thursday.

Some 79 percent of adult Filipinos said their quality of life got worse, the poll found. They were classified by the SWS as "losers."

The SWS question in the July 3-6, 2020 National Mobile Phone Survey, is as follows:

"Kung ikukumpara ang uri ng inyong kasalukuyang pamumuhay sa nakaraang 12 buwan, masasabi ba ninyo na ang uri ng inyong pamumuhay ay MAS MABUTI KAYSA NOON, KAPAREHO NG DATI, o MAS MASAMA KAYSA NOON?" [Comparing your quality of life these days to how it was 12 months ago, would you say that your quality of life is BETTER NOW THAN BEFORE, SAME AS BEFORE, or WORSE NOW THAN BEFORE?]

The latest figure is the second highest proportion recorded by the major pollster, trailing behind the record-high 83 percent reported in May 2020.

The non-commissioned survey also showed only 8 percent were tagged as "gainers," a term used by SWS to those whose lives got better. It is also the second lowest score recorded by SWS from the historic low of 6 percent in May 2020.

Among the 1,555 respondents, some 12 percent said their quality of life remained the same or "unchanged."

This resulted in a "catastrophic" net score of -72 (or the percent of gainers minus the percent of losers), a slight improvement from the -78 score in May 2020, the SWS said.

The quality of life is also "catastrophic" or a score of -50 and below across the country. It is highest in the Visayas with a net score of -75, followed by Balance Luzon at -74, Metro Manila at -71 and Mindanao at -65.

The sentiment of worse quality of life was highest among families who experienced involuntary hunger, who received financial assistance from the government and junior high school graduates including those obtaining vocational education.

The SWS said the poll was conducted using mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviews nationwide.

It had sampling error margins of ±2 percent for national percentages, ±6 percent for Metro Manila and ±5 percent each for Balance Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

The survey was conducted when the Philippine government imposed a patchwork of quarantine measures nationwide to curtail the spread of COVID-19.