MANILA —The Philippines and Japan agreed on Friday to start the negotiation for the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), similar to the country’s Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States.

The two countries expressed their intent during Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s official visit to the Philippines.

“The decision was made to start negotiation on the reciprocal access agreement or RAA and agreed to further strengthen the trilateral cooperation among Japan, United States and the Philippines,” Kishida said during the joint statement of the two leaders at the Malacanang Palace.

“We also confirm to further promote cooperation to improve the Philippines’ maritime law enforcement capabilities including the provision of patrol vessels and defense equipment and technological cooperation including the transfer of warning and control radar,” he added.

For his part, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. echoed the commitment to work on the framework for the RAA.

“We are cognizant of the benefits of having this arrangement both to our personnel and maintaining peace and stability in our region,” said Pres. Marcos.

Aside from the United States, the Philippines also has a Status of Visiting Forces Agreement with Australia.

These types of partnerships pave the way for Filipino and foreign soldiers to train together, as well as share military equipment and assets.

Further, the two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to the freedom of navigation and overflight in the East and South China Seas and stressed the need for adherence to a “rules-based approach in resolving competing claims in maritime areas.”

“We share the serious concerns about the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea. And that the attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force is unacceptable,” Kishida said in his statement.

SIGNED AGREEMENTS

The Philippines and Japan have signed several key agreements on security, defense, maritime cooperation, mining and tourism industries during Kishida’s meeting with Marcos and some members of the cabinet.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), these are the following:

Official Security Assistance (OSA) grant aid from Japan to the Government of the Philippines worth JPY600 million (or approx. PHP235,500,000), for coastal radar system which will improve the Philippine navy’s maritime domain awareness capabilities; The Exchange of Notes concerning the provision of construction equipment for Road Network Improvement/Implementation and Disaster Quick Response Operation under the Economic and Social Development Programme; Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of Tourism; and Memorandum of Cooperation on Mining Sector between the Department of Environment and Natural Resources of the Republic of the Philippines and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan

“We must note with appreciation Japan’s commitment to the Philippines, which is manifested by its dynamic support of the Philippines’ efforts to attain Upper Middle-Income Country (UMIC) status by 2025 in line with our Philippine Development Plan for 2023 to 2028,” Marcos said.

ISRAEL-HAMAS CONFLICT

During his opening message at the bilateral meeting of two leaders and their cabinet members, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also extended his condolences for the Filipinos who died due to the “terror attack” of the Hamas group in Israel.

During the joint press statement, Kishida also mentioned he and Marcos also discussed the situation in Israel and shared their views on the matter.

“We agreed to condemn the terror attacks by Hamas and we express concerns about the situation of hostage and also the safety and security of the people and that all parties should abide by the international law and prevent spread of situation in the surrounding countries and that it is important to establish such a peaceful situation in Gaza,” Kishida said.

Kishida is in the country for a two-day official visit.

On his first day, he offered a wreath of flowers to the Jose Rizal Monument in Manila. Afterwards, he received arrival honors when arrived at Malacañang.

On Saturday, he is scheduled to deliver a message before the special joint session of Congress.

Kishida will also attend events organized by the Department of Transportation and the Philippine Coast Guard before leaving the country in the afternoon.