American arrested in BGC for acts of lasciviousness: police

MANILA — An American was arrested in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig before dawn on Saturday and is facing a complaint for allegedly trying to touch a woman in a bar at the high-end estate.



The police said the suspect was sitting inches away from a woman who was resting at the bar aroudn 3 a.m.



The victim said she saw the suspect’s right hand going near her.

"Nakita ko na siya na like sinusunggaban niya ako na hinawakan na niya ako dito sa may pwet ko tapos hanggang hita ko," she said.

(I saw him reaching out and he touched me near my buttocks and thigh.)



This prompted the victim to tell her boyfriend about what happened.



Her boyfriend then confronted the American and sought the assistance of the police, who brought the suspect to the nearby police precinct.



Patrolwoman Charlene Flores said the suspect struggled against the arresting officer.

“Actually, sir, resistant siya. Itinatanggi niya nga. Ininsist niya na sayawan yun hindi sinasadya yung pagkakataon," said Flores, a motorcycle patroller at Fort Bonifacio's sub-station 1.

(Actually, he was resistant. He was denying the allegation. He was inistsing it was a club and that what happened was unintentional.)



The suspect denied all the allegations.

“This is all one big misunderstanding. Just look at the girl. You think I’ll want to touch her? Like, what the heck," the suspect said.

"You think I wanna touch? That is disgusting. Like it’s one big misunderstanding. They are trying to get money out of me. They are trying to ruin my name and I did not do this, I’m from America, I’m a good man," he added.

"I’m an EMT working with the paramedics. I'm a good person these people are just desperate.”



He is currently detained at the Fort Bonifacio Sub-Station 1 custodial facility and will be charged in relation to acts of lasciviousness.

