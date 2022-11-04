A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine booster inside a mall in Makati City on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The COVID-19 booster uptake in Makati City remains low despite multiple efforts to entice the public, Makati City Mayor Abby Binay said Friday.

"Well, in Makati it's the same situation. It's not as high as we want it to be. But we are very aggressive when there are requests for [vaccination]," she told ANC's "Headstart."

"Pinuntahan na namin ang mga simbahan. Tumambay na kami sa simbahan para magbakuna. We've been very visible. All the requests of private companies for booster we have accepted.

"Mababa pa rin 'yung booster kasi siguro marami you know they think the primary series is enough," she added.

The city government has administered over 342,000 boosters, data from its website as of September 11 showed. More than 530,000 in the city have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of November 3, Makati City has 63 active COVID-19 cases. Since the pandemic began, it has recorded over 62,000 infections, of which 1,058 died from the disease.

Binay said there should also be a thorough discussion over proposal of allowing LGUs and private companies in procuring bivalent vaccines.

Bivalent vaccines are modified COVID-19 vaccines that target the omicron variant and the original form of the virus.

"Before rushing into procuring these vaccines, it's best to assess whether they will be takers," she said.

The DOH said Thursday bivalent vaccines may be available in the country by first quarter of 2023.

Nationwide, more than 73.5 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with nearly 20.6 million given one booster.