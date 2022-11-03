MANILA — The Philippines on Thursday reported 782 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the country's total to 4,006,635 since the pandemic began.

It is the third straight day that new cases counted fewer than 1,000, said Edson Guido, ABS-CBN's Data Analytics head.

Of the day's new infections, 186 were from Metro Manila.

The number of active cases is at 18,392, the lowest since July 15, Guido said.

The Department of Health also logged 34 new deaths from the respiratory disease, raising the total to 64,179.

Recoveries now stood at 3,924,064.

The positivity rate from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 is at 10.9 percent, Guido said.

Screen grab from DOH COVID-19 tracker

From Oct. 17 to 23, the Philippines recorded an average of 1,714 daily infections, which is 22 percent lower compared to the previous week.

That was the lowest number of weekly cases in 15 weeks, or since the week of July 4-10 when the DOH logged 10,133 infections, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said.

That was also the ninth straight week with weekly cases below 20,000.

As of Nov. 2, over 73.5 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the DOH said.

Of the figure, over 20.6 million have received their first booster dose.

RELATED VIDEO