MANILA— Sen. Richard Gordon on Thursday blamed President Rodrigo Duterte for the supposed "delay" in the Senate's investigation into government's COVID-19 pandemic deals after he barred executive officials from attending the hearings.

In his opening speech at the 14th hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee investigation, panel chair Gordon said Duterte's order makes it difficult for lawmakers to look into the allegedly anomalous transactions.

"Pinapaalam ko lang po sa mga mamamayan natin na talagang kung may delay ang may kasalanan po ay ang Pangulo ng Pilipinas, hindi po tayo," said Gordon.

(I would like to inform our fellow Filipinos that if there is indeed a delay in the investigations, it is the fault of the President of the Philippines)

"Kung walang haharap na mga opisyales ng ehekutibo, mahihirapan kaming makalakap ng mga datos. Tatagal, at kahit may kahirapan at katagalan, kung talagang walang kooperasyon ang mga kinauukulan ay talagang talo ang tao. May karapatan ang tao [malaman] kung ano ang katiwalian," he added.

(If there is no one that would appear from the executive branch, it will be hard for us to get data. This would drag on and because it is hard to investigate because of the absence of these officials, the Filipino public is on the losing end. They have the right to know where the corruption lies.)



Gordon also emphasized that the Senate is ready to file "something" in the Supreme Court that would question the President's order.

Duterte in early October said he signed a memorandum prohibiting Cabinet members from attending the Senate probe on the Pharmally deals because they supposedly do not have the time to participate.

The President also accused the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee of blatant disrespect of resource persons.

Shortly after Duterte's directive came out, the Philippine Bar Association said the move “upsets our system of checks and balances and transgresses the doctrine of separation of powers among the 3 branches of government.”

Senators on Oct. 6 reeled with the absence of government officials in the executive branch, and focused instead on the Pharmally executives.

The Senate panel is investigating Pharmally after records showed that the budget department's procurement service awarded billions of pesos worth of government contracts to the company that only had less than a million pesos in paid-up capital.

The government denies there was overpricing and said the deals were above board.

The panel has so far recommended the filing of various charges against Pharmally's officers, Chinese businessman and former presidential economic adviser Michael Yang, and former budget Undersecretary Christopher Lao, among others, due to the allegedly anomalous transactions.

WATCH