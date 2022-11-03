Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto speaks during a campaign rally hld at the Pasig Mega Market on March 25, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Thursday said he has refused to join other political parties after leaving Aksyon Demokratiko, citing the weak political party system in the Philippines.

Sotto said he declined some invitations to join other political parties following his resignation from Aksyon Demokratiko in June.

“Mayroon pero hindi ako interesado,” Sotto said in a chance interview when asked if other political parties have asked him to be a part of their group.

“I’m an advocate of stronger political parties and stronger political party systems in the Philippines… Hindi ako sasali ng political party just for the sake of my political gain. Hindi ako interesado,” he said.

(There were some invites, but I am not interested. I will not join a political party just for the sake of my political gain. I am not interested.)

The 33-year-old mayor, Aksyon’s former executive vice president, quit his first political party after the 2022 national elections saying he and Aksyon were “no longer a group of individuals with similar political goals and ideals.”

Sotto said he has “nothing to gain from” joining any other party at the moment.

“Sa local politics, sadly, it’s not that relevant,” he said. “Kung para lang sa political gain, hindi ako sasali ng political party. I have nothing to gain from it.”

(If it's just for political gain, I will not join a political party.)

“The only reason that I might join a political party is if I really believe in the party principles, the party ideology and how the party is being run,” he said.

When asked if he there are existing parties that are aligned with his principles and ideology, Sotto said, “Wala (none).”

“Even if you observe or ask around, mahina talaga ang political party system sa Pilipinas. Hindi yan sikreto. Alam yan ng buong mundo,” he said.

(The political party system of the Philippines is really weak. That is not a secret, the whole world knows.)

Sotto said he hoped Congress would pass laws that would strengthen the political party system in the Philippines, underscoring that “the country really needs it.”

“We need stronger political parties para hindi nagiging personality-based ang pulitika sa Pilipinas,” he said.

“With weak political parties, you have no choice but to be personality- based,” he added.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to Pasig Vice Mayor Dodot Jaworski, and councilors Angelu de Leon and Quin Cruz - Sotto’s allies who ran under Aksyon Demokratiko in the 2022 elections - to ask if they have also resigned from the party following the mayor’s departure. They have yet to reply.

Sotto denied that he plans to establish his own political party anytime soon.

“Independent ako. Inform ko kayo kung may development. Sa ngayon wala pa. Siguro kung magkaka-development, nangyari na yun in 4 months,” he said.

“Pero gaya ng sinasabi ko, magfo-focus ako dito sa Pasig.”

(I am independent. I will inform you if there are developments. There are none for now. Perhaps if there will be any development, it will happen in 4 months. But like what I previously said, I will focus here in Pasig.)