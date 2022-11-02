Pasig reelectionist Mayor Vico Sotto speaks to the crowd during his team’s proclamation rally inside the Pasig Mega Market on March 25, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto has resigned from Aksyon Demokratiko months after the 2022 national elections, saying that he no longer shares “similar political goals and ideal” with the group, ABS-CBN News has learned.

Talk of Sotto’s resignation as Aksyon executive vice president and member has been circulating in political circles since June, but ABS-CBN News only got a copy a his resignation letter this week.

“I joined Aksyon Demokratiko in 2018, in search of a reform-oriented political party that stood for principled politics and inclusive governance. I became Mayor in 2019, proudly under the banner of Aksyon Demokratiko,” Sotto wrote in his resignation letter dated June 30, 2022.

“Unfortunately, recent events have made it apparent that the party is now headed towards a different direction,” he said.

Sotto did not specify which events he was pertaining to, but noted that he believes that he and Aksyon are “no longer a group of individuals with similar political goals and ideals.”

“To me, this defeats the purpose of being a member of a political party,” the Pasig Mayor said.

“For this reason, I have decided to resign as a member of Aksyon Demokratiko, effective immediately,” he said.

Sotto clarified that his resignation from the party “is not about any particular person or candidate.”

“I maintain the highest respect for the party’s leadership and members. It is, in part, because of this respect that I decided to delay my resignation until after the 2022 National and Local Elections,” the Mayor said.

“I will always be grateful for the opportunity to share in Aksyon Demokratiko’s advocacies. I wish the party and its members continued success,” he said.

2022 CAMPAIGN CONTROVERSIES

Sotto ran and won his second mayoralty term under Aksyon Demokratiko’s banner in the 2022 elections.

In the run-up to the national elections, Sotto and his party drew controversy on several occasions after the Pasig mayor refused to endorse any presidential candidate and skipped its general assembly where Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso was officially nominated as standard bearer.

In February, Sotto distanced himself from his party's statement that he was among those who approved Domagoso's pitch to become Aksyon’s presidential candidate.

"We met with more than one candidate. But I asked them nicely, and they agreed that I would not be involved in national politics," Sotto told ABS-CBN News in an interview in mid-February.

"Sabi ko sa kanila, hindi na muna ako mangingialam sa national politics kasi medyo matindi yung ginagawa natin dito sa local. And they said, ' Okay'. They agreed," he said.

In May, Aksyon Demokratiko's vice presidential bet Willie Ong and the party’s senatorial candidates spent their second to the last campaign day in Pasig City, but instead of being welcomed by then-party executive vice president and Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto, the slate paid a courtesy visit to a rival local candidate.

Domagoso did not join his slate in Aksyon-bailiwick Pasig due to other commitments in Manila, Ong had told reporters.

The Aksyon Demokratiko slate was instead welcomed by Pasig Councilor Mario "Junjun" Concepcion Jr., who was then running for vice mayor against Aksyon Demokratiko member Dodot Jaworski, who Sotto personally chose to become his vice mayor.

The party leadership had apologized to Aksyon Demokratiko candidates in Pasig for the gaffe.

"Aksyon Demokratiko did not arrange the sortie but was instead spearheaded by IM Pilipinas and was coordinated at the last minute," Ramel said.

"Had we known that our national candidates will be received by an opponent of our Aksyon candidates in Pasig, I would have vociferously objected," he said.

AKSYON ‘NOT CLOSING DOORS’

Aksyon Demokratiko said it is “saddened” by Sotto’s resignation.

“He is one the inspirations of the party to be better and we were hoping that he will be the future of Aksyon Demokratiko,” Ramel Jr. told ABS-CBN News when sought for comment.

“However, the party is not lacking in talent and strong young future leaders of this country that were elected last 2022 and those who also did not make it but had shown exceptional leadership abilities,” the Aksyon Demokratiko chairman said.

Sotto is welcome to return to the party should he change his mind, Ramel said.

“Aksyon is not closing its doors to Mayor Vico Sotto should he decide to return to his home party,” he said.

“We wish him the best of luck and hope that he will continue to be an inspiration to aspiring young leaders out there,” he said.

Aksyon Demokratiko, a party founded by late Sen. Raul Roco, will celebrate its 25th founding anniversary on November 16, 2022.

RELATED VIDEO