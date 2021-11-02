MANILA — The University of the Philippines (UP) posted a lower rank but remained the lone Philippine school in the top 100 Asian universities list released late Tuesday by global higher education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

The country's premier state university placed 77th in the 2022 QS Asian University Rankings, down eight spots from its position in the 2021 list.

The list, however, did not mention why UP dropped in ranking.

Meanwhile, Ateneo de Manila University, De La Salle University and the University of Santo Tomas (UST) improved their positions, landing at 124, 160 and 177, respectively.

In the 2021 edition, Ateneo, La Salle and UST ranked at 135, 166 and 186, respectively, according to QS.

Other Philippine universities in the 2022 list include:

Ateneo de Davao University (501-550 bracket)

Mapua Univeristy (501-550)

Siliman Univeristy (501-550)

Mindanao State University - Iligan Institute of Technology (551-600)

Central Luzon State University (601-650)

Xavier University (601-650)

Adamson Univeristy (651+)

Cebu Technological University (651+)

Central Mindanao University (651+)

Central Philippine University (651+)

Lyceum of the Philippines University (651+)

Universities from Singapore, Mainland China and Hong Kong dominated the top 10 this year, with the National University of Singapore ranking first.

This year's QS Asia University Rankings featured 687 higher education institutions.

QS used 11 indicators to assess the schools: academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, international research network, citations per paper, papers per faculty, staff with PhD, international faculty, international students, inbound exchange students, and outbound exchange students.