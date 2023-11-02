MANILA - The Senate has a list of agencies that should not receive either a confidential or intelligence fund, according to Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva.



Each member of the Senate, according to Villanueva, submitted their list and this will be disclosed when senators discuss their points during the budget plenary debate.



“Doon sa ilang mga ahensya na hindi kailangan ng CIF, I think may list na naibigay ang mga kasama natin. I don’t want to preempt anyone for pushing for their advocacies and priorities,” Villanueva told journalists Thursday.



“Ang importante dito magamit ng tama, maging transparent tayo sa mga debate at makita natin sino talaga ang nangnagailangan at hindi nanganagailangan ng CIF,” he added.



As for the previous CIFs received by various government agencies, Senate leaders have decided to open the Select Oversight Committee on Confidential and Intelligence Funds’ received documents to all its members.



“There were documents na pinakuha, pinatitignan ng ilang mga kasama natin, open ang committee and we will come up of a committee recommendation doon sa plenaryo. Be it tackled in the plenary or the caucus, hindi pa natin alam ano ang magiging desisyon ng mayorya ng Senado tungkol dito,” Villanueva said.



He added: “All members are also invited every time na magkakaroon ng committee meeting dito sa oversight committee na ating in-establish dito sa Senado. So open sa lahat yan and whether again we will come up with a committee report in the plenary or sa caucus mapag-usapan na at pwede rin naman din yun diretso na sa budget deliberation ito na gagawin natin, ito na tatahakin nating direksyon.”



He said the Senate will ensure that the national budget will be one that “we can all be proud of.”

