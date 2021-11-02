MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa tandem Leody De Guzman and Walden Bello on Tuesday called on the public to speak against the deal between the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and F2 Logistics Philippines.

De Guzman said the Filipino people have the right to worry about the “potential threat to the integrity of the electoral process.”

Under the P535.99 million deal, the company will transport election equipment, peripherals, forms, supplies and paraphernalia to Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon for P106 million; to Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Bicol for P123 million; to regions in the Visayas for P121 million; and to regions in Mindanao for P186 million.

F2 Logistics bested LBC Express, Airspeed International, and 2GO Express, Inc. for the contract, which was set at a maximum of P1.61 billion. The contract, posted on the poll body's website, was signed by Comelec Chairman Sheriff Abas and F2 Logistics president Efren Uy.

F2 Logistics is reportedly linked to Dennis Uy, who has yet to admit or deny his alleged ownership of the logistics company, but corporate documents indicate the logistics firm is under his business portfolio.

ABS-CBN News has obtained an annual report of Phoenix Petroleum Philippines submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2020, where it listed F2 Logistics as a subsidiary of Udenna Management & Resources Corp., under the parent company Udenna Corporation in which Uy sits as chairman and president.

“We cannot neglect the history of the personal relationship between [Dennis] Uy and the President. Uy gave at least P30 million to the campaign of the President last 2016. More important is Dennis Uy’s history of failure and incompetence in his transactions with the government," labor leader de Guzman said in a statement.

Election watchdogs, lawmakers, and private individuals earlier urged Comelec to disqualify F2 Logistics.

Bello said the public must speak up to stop the deal between Comelec and F2 Logistics.

“First, it was Malampaya. Now, the election. Do we really entrust the ballots, vote-counting machines, and other election paraphernalia to Duterte’s top billionaire crony? The Filipino people must stop this deal and protect our votes,” he said in a tweet, referring to a separate deal that gave the Davao-based Udenna ownership of 45% of the Malampaya project.

- With reports from Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News