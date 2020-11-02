'Kahapon naman ang bagyo': Palace defends typhoon briefing held after 2 landfalls

A woman wearing a mask for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) carries a baby inside a modular tent at an evacuation center, where residents from low-lying areas took shelter following Typhoon Goni, in Quezon City, Nov. 2, 2020. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

MANILA - Malacañang on Monday explained why Cabinet officials held a public briefing on erstwhile super typhoon Rolly, hours after its first 2 landfalls.

The world's strongest storm so far this year had slammed into Catanduanes province around 5 hours before the briefing took place on Sunday. By the time the Cabinet officials met, the super typhoon had made the second of its 4 landfalls in Albay province.

"Inaasahan po nga natin ang landfall kahapon. At saka sa totoo lang po, araw ng Linggo iyon. Maski araw ng Linggo andito lahat ang kalihim para iparating ang kahandaan ng gobyerno sa pagbibigay ng tulong sa mga nasalanta," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

(We were expecting the landfall yesterday. And in truth, that was a Sunday. Even if it was Sunday, all the Cabinet secretaries were here to relay the readiness of the government to give aid to those affected.)

"Ang tanong, bakit lang kahapon [ang briefing]? Kasi kahapon naman pumasok ang bagyo," he told reporters.

(The question is why was it only conducted yesterday? It's because the typhoon entered yesterday.)



The disaster council also held briefings even before the storm wreaked havoc, Roque said.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who is still in his hometown Davao City, did not attend Sunday's briefing. He will visit areas hardest hit by this year's strongest storm later Monday, said his former aide, Sen. Bong Go.

Rolly left at least 10 people dead, after it spawned landslides and floods in the southern part of the most populous island of Luzon, officials said.

WATCH: