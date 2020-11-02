1 missing, 1 injured in Marinduque after Rolly's onslaught: governor

MANILA - At least 1 person is missing while another one was injured in Marinduque after Typhoon Rolly triggered flash floods in the province over the weekend, Gov. Presbitero Velasco Jr. said Monday.

Around 15 barangays were submerged in waist-deep floods, but most of the 23,000 individuals who evacuated have already gone home, Velasco told ANC's Market Edge.

"There was overflowing of water in several rivers... and the winds were stronger compared to Quinta," he said.

As of Monday morning, electricity in 4 towns have yet to be restored, the governor said.

"We have always maintained a certain minimum level for supplies... we are always prepared for calamities," he said.

"[But] There are stronger typhoons now as compared to before. We will have to reassess our capacity to handle these calamities. We will have to rethink our strategies and preventive measures," he said.

As of 1 a.m., Rolly has weakened into a tropical storm and is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Tuesday morning.

Local government units are preparing for the onslaught of Tropical Storm Siony, which is expected to make landfall on Thursday.