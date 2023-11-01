Nearly half of Filipino families feel poor: SWS

Travelers wait for their trip at the bus terminal in Cubao, Quezon City on Oct. 27, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Almost half of Filipino families feel poor, according to a Social Weather Stations survey released Tuesday.

The Sept. 28 to Oct. 1 poll found that 48 percent of Filipino families rated themselves as mahirap or poor, 25 percent said they were not poor, and 27 percent rated placed themselves on the borderline.

Compared to June 2023, the percentage of poor families rose by 3 points from 45 percent. Borderline families fell by 6 points from 33 percent, and families which were not poor rose by 3 points from 22 percent.

This is equal to 13.2 million self-rated poor families in September and 12.5 million in June. The SWS arrived at these estimates by applying the percentage of self-rated poor respondents to the Philippine Statistics Authority's medium-population projections for 2023.

The 3-point rise in the nationwide self-rated poor figure between June and September "was due to increases in all areas, especially in Mindanao, combined with a decline in Balance Luzon" or Luzon areas outside Metro Manila, the pollster said.

The same survey found that 6.6 percent or 1.8 million families were "newly poor", meaning they were not poor 1 to 4 years ago.

The Marcos administration eyes bringing down the poverty incidence in the country to 8.8 to 9 percent by 2028 from 18.1 percent in 2021, the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) said in June.

The SWS poll used face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults. It had a sampling error margin of ±2.8 percent for national percentages.

