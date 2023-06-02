Marcos admin eyes bringing down poverty incidence to 8.8 pct

Informal settlers living near the Marikina River wait for the weather clear on September 29, 2022 before dealing with mud and debris brought by Typhoon Karding in San Mateo, Rizal. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- The National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) on Friday said the Marcos administration is eyeing to bring down the poverty incidence in the country from 18.1 percent in 2021 to 8.8 to 9 percent by 2028.

NAPC lead convenor Secretary Lope Santos III said the government has programs in place to realize the goal.

“Marami na tayong mga programa na nakalatag para dito at ito ay idudugtong na natin sa mga Local Government Comprehensive Development Plans kaya magkakaroon sila ng mga ispesipikong Local Poverty Reduction Action Plan na babalangkasin naman natin kasama ang ating mga local government units at ang mga basic sectors,” he said.

This includes efforts to decentralize development from large urban centers by developing centers of growth in provinces in the country.

“Nang sa gayon ay hindi na kailangang pumunta pa ang ating mga kababayan dito sa Metro Manila at sa mga mega cities at nang mabawasan iyong mga naninirahan sa mga—iyong tinatawag nating informal community settlers ay mabawasan at nangsagayun ay magkaroon sila oportunidad doon na mismo sa kanilang mga probinsiya,” he said.

Santos said NAPC wants to finish the amendments for the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) for the Magna Carta of the Poor by the end of the month.

Santos said the IRR will include details on the implementation of the Magna Carta of the Poor, as well as the National Poverty Reduction Plan and the Local Poverty Reduction Action Plans for local government units.

“At ganoon na rin iyong institutional mechanism kung papaano ipapatupad itong mga programa na five fundamental rights na nakalagay doon sa ating Magna Carta of the Poor kasama na dito iyong adequate housing, kasama na iyong health program, education, adequate food at saka po iyong employment – so iyan iyong five fundamental rights na nilalaman noong IRR at ginagarantiya noong Magna Carta of the Poor,” he said.

The law was passed in April 2020, at the height of quarantine lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It limited the discussions on the formulation of the initial IRR so they decided to amend it, Santos earlier said.