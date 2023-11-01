Marcos Jr sends flowers to Aquino mausoleum

Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. sent flowers to the Aquino mausoleum at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque, in time for All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

The President sent two white wreaths at the tombs of Sen. Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. and former presidents Cory Aquino and Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

Meanwhile, some nuns from the Salesian Sisters, as well as some supporters of the Aquino family, visited the tombs.

Maria Ednita Russo, who supports the Aquino family, said she was happy to visit their tombs personally.

"Kung pwede madalaw, madaanan sila idol kasi nakaka-sad din diba 'yung mga nangyayari? Napadaan ako I'm so happy, nakita ko 'yung lugar talaga nila," Russo said in an interview.

Ninoy Aquino was assassinated upon arrival in Manila from the United States where he was on exile for three years, on Aug. 21, 1983. At that time, he was the face of the political opposition as he challenged the authoritarian rule of then President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.

His wife, Cory, was installed as Philippine president on Feb. 25, 1986 following the People Power Revolution that toppled Marcos Sr's dictatorship. She served until 1992 and passed on in 2009. They have been hailed as democracy icons.

Their son, Noynoy, became president from 2010 until 2016. He died in 2021.

