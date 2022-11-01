Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Passengers bound to Bacolod have been stranded at the Manila North Port Harbor Terminal for 5 days already.

They were given by the 2GO shipping line a November 4 scheduled trip since the trip today, November 1, is already fully booked.

Their suppposed trip last October 28 was canceled due to tropical storm Paeng.

Most of them are dismayed by this unfortunate incident since they only brought with them enough money for their trip back to their province. Some of them have already run out of money to buy food.

They were given food packs and aid by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Red Cross and other church groups, but this only lasted them a few days.

They claimed that 2Go has yet to reach out to them after some personnel checked their tickets and scanned them for possible rebooking a few days ago.

Carlito Canos, one of the stranded passengers, said being stranded for days now has taken a toll on his finances, as he is a breadwinner with a newborn baby and 4 other children. He works in Bacolod.

"Dapat suportado nila mga pagkain kasi stranded eh. Ngayon ang nangyayari kami pa nahuhuli. Tapos yung barkong sasakyan namin nakaalis na. Sa petsa a-kwatro daw. Ang pangit naman asawa ko kapapanganak lang. Lima anak ko sa akin sila umaasa sa totoo lang," he lamented.

Passengers are also complaining because the shipping line has prioritized other passengers for the scheduled available trip today, November 1, instead of them who have been stranded since October 28.

Stranded passenger Angela Uy said the shipping line should attend to their status first since most could no longer wait until November 4 trip.

"'Di ba po dapat ang mga unang na-stranded dapat po sila unang ipriority? Dapat kami din unang pasakayin kasi kawawa naman po kami ilang araw na kami dito," she said.