261 schools damaged by Paeng: DepEd

MANILA — At least 261 schools sustained damage from Tropical Storm Paeng, the Department of Education said Tuesday as it continued to assess the extent of damage from one of the most destructive storms to hit the Philippines this year.

As of Oct. 31, there are 261 schools damaged by the deadly storm that lashed the country over the weekend while 381 classrooms were deemed "totally damaged," according to data from the agency.

DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa noted that "the numbers are moving on a daily basis."

"Assessments and vetting of reports from the field are still ongoing," he said in a message to reporters.

In its latest report on the impact of Paeng, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said damaged schools were reported in Oriental Mindoro and Davao Occidental.

The DepEd also reported that 528 schools are currently being used as evacuation centers.

Up to 670 cities and municipalities from all regions in the country declared suspension of classes during the height of Paeng, data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) showed.

The death toll from Paeng climbed to 110 on Tuesday, the NDRRMC said in its latest report.

More than 2.4 million people across the country were affected by the storm, of whom 190,525 are currently staying in 2,728 evacuation centers.

The storm left the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday noon but state weather forecaster PAGASA warned that another tropical cyclone, locally named Quennie, could bring more rains in areas still reeling from Paeng.

