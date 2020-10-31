Super Typhoon Rolly to bring 'catastrophic wind damage'; Signal no. 5 to be raised in Catanduanes, Eastern CamSur, Albay

Weather bureau PAGASA warned of "catastrophic wind damage" after Rolly intensified into a super typhoon at 2 a.m. Sunday. PAGASA is hoisting Signal No. 5 over Catanduanes, Eastern Camarines Sur, and Albay.

In its 2 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Catanduanes is under "extremely dangerous situation" as Super Typhoon Rolly is now hours from landfall over the province.

"Within the next 12 hours, violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall associated with the region of the eyewall and inner rainbands of the typhoon will be experienced over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, and the southern portion of Quezon. This a particularly dangerous situation for these areas," PAGASA said.

As of 1 a.m., the eye of Rolly was located based on all available data including those from Virac and Daet Doppler Weather 110 km east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes.

The super typhoon is packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kph near the center and gusts of up to 265 kph. It is moving west southwestward at 25 kph.

The center of the eye of the super typhoon is forecast to make landfall at or near its current peak intensity over Catanduanes early Sunday and over Camarines Sur this morning.

Afterwards, the center will cross the Camarines provinces before heading towards mainland Quezon Sunday afternoon.

After crossing the CALABARZON area, the center of "Rolly" is forecast to exit the mainland Luzon landmass and emerge over the Philippine Sea on tomorrow early morning.

During its traverse of Southern Luzon, Rolly is forecast to weaken considerably and emerge as a severe tropical storm or minimal typhoon over the West Philippine Sea.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 4

Luzon

Catanduanes,

Camarines Norte,

Camarines Sur,

the northern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay, Tabaco City, Malilipot, Santo Domingo, Malinao, Tiwi, Polangui, Libon),

eastern portion of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Calauag, Lopez, Catanauan, Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco)

PAGASA warned that areas under TCWS 4 will experience "very heavy damage to high–risk structures, heavy damage to medium risk structures, moderate damage to low-risk structures and considerable damage to structures of light materials (up to 75% are totally and partially destroyed); complete roof structure failures."

"Many houses of medium-built materials are unroofed, some with collapsed walls; extensive damage to doors and windows. A few houses of first-class materials are partially damaged. All signs/billboards are blown down. There is almost total damage to banana plantation. Most mango trees, ipil-ipil and similar types of large trees are downed or broken," PAGASA said.

"Coconut plantation may suffer extensive damage. Rice and corn plantation may suffer severe losses," it added.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 3

Luzon

The rest of Albay,

Burias

Ticao Islands,

Sorsogon,

the rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands,

Laguna,

Rizal,

Cavite,

Batangas,

Metro Manila,

the southern portion of Bulacan (Norzagaray, Santa Maria, Balagtas, Bulacan, San Jose del Monte City, Bocaue, Marilao, Meycauayan City, Obando),

Marinduque,

the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog),

northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Gloria, Pinamalayan, Socorro, Pola, Victoria, Naujan, Calapan City, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera),

northern portion of Romblon (Concepcion, Banton, Corcuera)

Visayas

Northern Samar

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 2

Luzon

The rest of Masbate,

the rest of Romblon,

the rest of Oriental Mindoro,

the rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island,

the rest of Bulacan,

Pampanga,

Bataan,

Zambales,

Tarlac,

Nueva Ecija,

the central and southern portion of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan),

the southern portion of Quirino (Nagtipunan),

the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax Del Norte, Dupax Del Sur),

Pangasinan

Visayas

The northern portion of Samar (Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Tarangnan, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao, Gandara, Santa Margarita, Calbayog City, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An), the northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad), the extreme northern portion of Antique (Pandan, Libertad, Caluya), and the northwestern portion of Aklan (Buruanga, Malay, Nabas, Ibajay)

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal 1

Luzon

The southern portion of Cagayan (Peñablanca, Iguig, Rizal, Piat, Tuao, Solana, Tuguegarao City, Enrile),

Isabela,

the rest of Quirino,

the rest of Nueva Vizcaya,

the southern portion of Apayao (Conner),

Kalinga,

Abra,

Mountain Province,

Ifugao,

Benguet,

the southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Dingras, Sarrat, San Nicolas, Laoag City, Paoay, Currimao, Badoc, Pinili, Batac City, Banna, Marcos),

Ilocos Sur,

La Union,

the rest of Aurora,

Calamian Islands

Visayas

The rest of the northern portion of Antique (Sebaste, Culasi),

the rest of Aklan,

the northern portion of Capiz (Jamindan, Mambusao, Sapi-An, Ivisan, Roxas City, Panay, Pilar, Sigma, Dao, Panitan, Pontevedra, President Roxas),

the northern portion of Iloilo (Carles, Balasan, Estancia, Batad), Biliran,

the northern portion of Leyte (Leyte, Tabango, San Isidro, Calubian, Capoocan, Carigara, Tunga, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City),

the rest of Samar,

the rest of Eastern Samar





Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will be felt in the following areas:

Bicol Region,

CALABARZON,

Metro Manila,

Marinduque,

Romblon,

Mindoro Provinces,

Bataan,

Bulacan,

Aurora,

Northern Samar,

Samar,

Eastern Samar,

Biliran, and

the eastern portions of mainland Cagayan and Isabela

Moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains will be experienced over:

Cordillera Administrative Region,

Leyte, and

the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley

Central Luzon

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Caraga

Northern Mindanao

Zamboanga Peninsula, and

the rest of Luzon

Visayas.

Flooding (including flash floods), rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (i.e. lahar) may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

PAGASA Regional Services Divisions may issue local thunderstorm/rainfall advisories and heavy rainfall warnings as appropriate.

Storm surge:

In the next 24 hours, there is a high risk of storm surge of more than 3.0 m over the coastal areas of Catanduanes and Camarines Norte and the northern coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands and Camarines Sur; up to 3.0 m over the coastal areas of Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southeastern coastal area of Batangas (facing Tayabas Bay), and most of the southern coastal areas of Quezon; up to 2.0 m over the coastal areas of Marinduque, Lubang Island, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Burias Island and the remaining coastal areas of Quezon, Camarines Sur, and Batangas. Moreover, there is also a moderate to high risk of seiche or storm surge over the coastal areas surrounding Laguna de Bay and Taal Lake. These storm surges, which may be accompanied by swells and breaking waves reaching the coast can cause life-threatening and damaging coastal inundation.