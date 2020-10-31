SM North Edsa to open mall to people affected by Rolly

SM North Edsa will be opening its doors to take in customers affected by the wrath of Typhoon Rolly.

"SM City North Edsa will be open to stranded customers and nearby residents who are affected by the typhoon," mall management said in a statement issued through its social media pages.

"Kindly approach our customer care help desk located in our malls for immediate assistance. Stay safe everyone! #YourSafetyMatters #RescuePH #FloodPH."

Watch more in iWantTFC

Typhoon Rolly, which is expected to bring violent winds and heavy rains, will hit a large portion of Luzon including Metro Manila on Sunday. Flooding is expected especially in low-lying areas.

Weather bureau PAGASA has already hoisted storm Signal No. 4 over Catanduanes and several parts of Camarines Sur and Albay.

Metro Manila is currently under storm Signal No. 2.