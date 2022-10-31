Filipino-owned agency wins $1B contract to supply workers to Ontario hospitals

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A big win for a Filipino-owned healthcare staffing agency in Ontario.

Premium Healthcare Providers won the bid to supply healthcare workers to 19 hospitals across the province with an estimated contract value close to a billion dollars.

According to the husband and wife owners and former nurses, Bernard and Lizel Garcia, this is more than they hoped for and they’re bracing for more hospitals to come their way as the bidding process continues.

"It was a $3.2 billion bid for the Ontario hospitals. We were only hoping for one hospital. We were all surprised, the whole team, that we actually won 19 hospitals. Siguro it’s safe to say na it’s close to a billion dollars yung magiging budget ng government for our company. The bid is not yet over so there’s still an opportunity na yung 19 is magiging mas marami pa," Bernard said.

(It’s maybe safe to say that the government’s budget for our company is close to a billion dollars. The bid is not yet over so there’s still an opportunity that there will be more than 19 hospitals.)

"We are happy that out of 40 major players in healthcare in staffing, we are one of the blessed na company na napili."

(We are happy that out of 40 major players in healthcare in staffing, we are one of the blessed companies chosen.)

Premium Healthcare Providers started as a non-urgent ambulatory transfer service in 2019. They flourished during the pandemic when they served Public Health Canada in transporting Covid patients to isolation centres. They also administered mass vaccination clinics as well as swabbing centres at airports.

As they transitioned to nursing care, they became more passionate in filling the nursing gap in healthcare facilities.

"What I’m doing right now is going to every facility, every nursing home, get all the jobs, opportunities that PHP can get so we can provide them to the nurses and international students out there. And also housekeeper, servers, anyone who’s looking for a job," Premium Healthcare Providers VP of Healthcare Chris Gundino said.

With thousands of job vacancies to fill, the company is relying on international students and internationally educated workers.

"Even though we are recruiting from multiple countries, our number one go-to pa rin is Filipinos, because number one Filipinos are hard workers. Hindi mareklamo, matiisin. Very understandable yung ating English, and then the skills, yun talaga ang hindi mo ma-ko-compare sa ibang internationally educated nurses," Bernard noted.

(Even though we are recruiting from multiple countries, our number one go-to still are Filipinos because number one, Filipinos are hard workers. They don’t complain; they are patient. Our English is very understandable, and then the skills, you can’t really compare them with other internationally educated nurses.)

"Hindi ko ine-expect na magiging ganito yung buhay namin. Eto yung blessing na binigay ni Lord kaya sobrang iniingatan namin ito and shi-ne-share namin ito sa lahat," Lizel said.

(I didn’t expect our lives to turn out like this. This is the blessing given by the Lord so we are really taking care of this and sharing this with all.)

The success story of Premium Healthcare Providers proves that with hard work and resilience, the 'Canadian dream' is achievable for Filipino entrepreneurs and immigrants.