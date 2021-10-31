Children with comorbidities aged 12-17 years who are accompanied by their parents/guardians prepare to get vaccinated at the Marikina Sports Center on October 22, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 3,410 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s total to 2,787,276.

The Department of Health also reported 5,825 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 2,698,871.

This means that the country has a total of 45,233 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

One hundred twenty eight new deaths were also reported, bringing the country’s death toll from the disease to 43,172.

The government has said that it wants to inoculate over 77.1 million Filipinos by the end of the year, and has raised its vaccination target to 1.5 million per day.

But a DOH official has said that only 50 percent of the country's population - the low threshold of the government target - may be fully vaccinated by the end of this year, while the high end target of 70 percent may be achieved in the first quarter of 2022.

ABS-CBN News has been tracking the number of vaccinations since March, and as of Oct. 28, the government has achieved only 34.75 percent of its target after almost 8 months.

Government economic managers lowered the growth target for the second time this year, citing the tighter restrictions reimposed to check the spread of the Delta variant.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected almost 246.4 million people and caused 4.99 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 45.9 million infections and over 745,000 deaths.

The Philippines’ first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China, was also recorded in the Philippines last year.

