A child poses for photos after getting inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine at the Pasig City General Hospital in Pasig City on Oct. 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Metro Manila has vaccinated about 8 in 10 of its target population against COVID-19, Malacañang said on Thursday.

Home to some 13 million people, the capital region has so far fully immunized at least 7,957,963 people or 81.4 percent of its target, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

Metro Manila is the epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak. Officials earlier said putting the capital region on top of the vaccine priority will also protect other areas.

Video courtesy of PTV

Metro Manila has the highest vaccine coverage among all regions, followed by the Cordilleras, with nearly 35 percent of the target population fully inoculated as of Oct. 18, based on data analyzed by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Davao Region and Calabarzon are both in third place with 31 percent of their population fully vaccinated, followed by Central Luzon with 28 percent.

In total, the Philippines has administered some 53.8 million COVID-19 shots as of Wednesday, including 28.9 million first jabs, Roque said in a press briefing.

At least 32.25 percent of the national target or around 24.8 million people were fully vaccinated nationwide, he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte this month expanded the immunization program to minors and the general adult population.

Authorities eye vaccinating 1.5 million Filipinos daily before Christmas.