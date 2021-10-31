Students of St. Louis University (SLU) in Baguio hold a candle-light protest on Oct. 30, 2021, urging school officials to let them take an 'academic break.' Photo courtesy of White and Blue SLU



MANILA – Student groups in Baguio City on Saturday urged the local government to declare an "academic break" as learners feel overwhelmed in trying to accomplish their school requirements while still recovering from the devastation left by Tropical Storm Maring.

The appeal was made in a letter signed by officials from the student councils of St. Louis University (SLU), University of Baguio, University of Cordilleras, and University of the Philippines-Baguio as well as the vice chairperson of the National Union of Students of the Philippines-Cordillera.

The student leaders recommended an "academic break" for all schools in Baguio from Nov. 12 to 17, intended to relieve students from the "academic pressure and stress" that have taken a toll on their mental health.

"We can't expect quality output if students and faculty are hindered from having a break to regain their sanity," they said in the letter made public by Baguio's Sangguniang Panlungsod, the city government's legislative arm.

The letter was addressed to Mayor Benjamin Magalong, Rep. Mark Go, and Sangguniang Kabataan Federation President Levy Lloyd Orcales.

The students said they continue to work on academic requirements even on Sundays, which they described as "the only day when students can rest and have quality time for their family and themselves."

"Still, due to piled-up academic requirements, it compromises their physical and mental health," they added.

The signatories said some universities have remained silent despite widespread calls for an "academic break" on social media.

In response to the letter, the Sangguniang Panlungsod said Orcales would "draft a proposal adopting" the students' request for an "academic break."

CANDLE-LIGHT PROTEST

Also on Saturday, SLU students trooped to their campus to call on the school administration for an "academic break."

Some 400 students joined the candle-light protest, which was triggered by the reported suicide of at least three students, said Mystica Rose Angelica Bucad, president of SLU's student council.

"Sobrang exhausted kaming lahat. Hindi lang kaming students, kundi pati faculty members. Hindi biro 'yong stress na nae-experience namin ngayon," Bucad told ABS-CBN News.

(We're all so exhausted. Not just us students but also faculty members. The stress we're experiencing right now is not a joke.)

"If ang consequence nito is mas maikling bakasyon in between the first sem[ester] and second sem[ester], tatanggapin na lang po namin. Pero para mapagod kami nang ganito, hindi na namin kakayanin pa if magpo-proceed pa kami," she added.

(If the consequence of an academic break is a shorter break in between the first and second semesters, we'll just accept it. But for us to continue feeling exhausted like this, we won't be able to cope if we proceed.)

In a statement, the SLU administration said it had already engaged in talks on "academic break" with the student council.

The SLU administration also warned against the spread of unverified information regarding incidents of self-harm among its students.

"Rest assured that requests are embraced with understanding and utmost compassion. We thus request for everyone’s sobriety as we navigate towards a resolution that is fair, just, and humane," it added.

Commission on Higher Education Chairman Prospero de Vera has said it was up to colleges and universities to declare an "academic break."

— With a report from Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News

